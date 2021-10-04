President of Somalia Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, October 4/2021(ENA) President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo today arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the inaugural ceremony of new government formation in Ethiopia.



The President was warmly welcomed by Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide, Minister of Education Getahun Mekuria and other senior government officials at Bole International Airport.

Ethiopia is forming a new government as per the June 21 general election.

Head of States and senior government officials of several countries have been arriving in Addis to attend the ceremony of government formation.

The House of Peoples’ Representative of Ethiopia today has re-elected Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister of the country for next five years.