Nigerian President Mohamed Buhari Arrives in Ethiopia

October 3/2021(ENA) President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has arrived in Addis Ababa this evening to attend the inauguration of the new government in Ethiopia.



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other senior government officials welcomed the president up on arrival at Bole International Airport.

President Buhari, senior Nigerian officials, and others will attend formation of a new government in Ethiopia tomorrow.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Ahmed’s Prosperity Party had won in the country’s general election held on June 21.

In his earlier congratulatory message to the Prime Minister, President Buhari had assured that Nigeria will continue to support the unity and territorial well-being of Ethiopia and all African States, according to the Nigerian Guardian.

The two countries have agreed to work on over a dozen sectors in the past few years.

The relations between Ethiopia and Nigeria have been cordially growing strong after diplomatic ties formed in 1963.