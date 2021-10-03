PM Abiy Appreciates Pertinent Actors Who Contributed for Peaceful Conclusion of Irreechaa

October 3/2021(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appreciated pertinent bodies who have diligently worked for the peaceful conduct of this year’s Irreechaa festival.

The Premier noted that “We have celebrated the 2014 Irreechaa festival colorfully, the festival, which signifies love, reconciliation and unity.”

Abiy has extended gratitude on his Facebook to those who have diligently strived to realize the peaceful conclusion of this festival.

Irreechaa, an annual traditional Oromo thanksgiving celebration, was held on Saturday and Sunday in Addis Ababa and Bishoftu town of Oromia respectively in the presence of hundreds of thousands of people.