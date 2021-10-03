Tanzania Expresses Keenness to Further Enhance Bilateral Tie with Ethiopia

October 3/2021(ENA) The government of Tanzania expressed its keenness to further enhance its bilateral cooperation with Ethiopia.



Ethiopian Ambassador to Tanzania Yonas Yossef held talks today with Foreign Affairs Minister of Tanzania, Liberata Mulamula.

The talks focused on current situation in Ethiopia and bilateral issues, according to the Spokesperson Office of the Foreign Ministry.

During the occasion, Tanzanian Foreign Minister said her country has interest to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and Tanzania.

She also stated that Ethiopia and Tanzania will continue to work together on bilateral and multilateral forums with a view to ensuring mutual benefits.

Ambassador Yonas for his part stressed the need to swiftly enter implementation phase of the agreements made between the two countries on various occasions to cement their bilateral ties.

The two nations have huge potential to realizing shared benefits by exploiting their untapped tourism resources, the Ambassador stated.

He also indicated that Ethiopia and Tanzania have to work together in trade and investment.