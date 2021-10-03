Senegalese President Macky Sall Arrives in Addis Ababa

October 3/2021(ENA) Senegalese President Macky Sall has arrived this evening in Addis Ababa to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Ethiopia’s government to be formed tomorrow.



Up on arriving at Bole International Airport, the president was warmly received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other senior government officials of Ethiopia.

During Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s visit to the Senegalese capital Dakar in September, he had discussed with the president on bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern to strengthen the Pan-African spirit.

Macky Sall has been the President of Senegal since April 2012.

Other African leaders, including Nigerian high-level government officials and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, arrived in Ethiopia to attend the inauguration of the new government’s formation.

Leaders and delegations of other countries are expected to take part in the ceremony of the new government formation in Ethiopia.