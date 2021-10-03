New Gov’t Should Respond Foreign Pressure through Astute, Sophisticated Diplomatic Measure: Prof. Getachew

October 3/2021(ENA) New government must take proper actions to respond to the pressures coming from some Western countries through “astute and sophisticated diplomatic measures,” Morgan State University Political Science and International Relations Professor Getachew Metaferia said.

﻿In an exclusive interview with ENA, Professor Getachew said there are various kinds of external pressures on Ethiopia mainly from the U.S., and some Western countries, as well as the United Nations.

These pressures are mainly political and economic. Politically, the pressure comes from the U.S. Congress and the Executive branch of the U.S. President he said, adding the President has also exerted economic pressure on Ethiopia by cutting some economic and military assistance.

Furthermore, Professor Getachew stated that the UN Security Council also held several meetings to pressure Ethiopia to bow to the demands coming from Egypt and Sudan regarding the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Ethiopia needs the water from Abay River to generate energy and extricate its population of more than 110 million from abject poverty and propel its development as well as provide energy to the Horn of Africa countries, he underscored.

He said “I indicated the political and economic pressures on Ethiopia which are overt and obvious. However, one could surmise what the covert acts could be to discredit and undermine the government and destabilize the country. For this, we are seeing the writing on the wall.”

“Overall, the government must take proper actions to respond to the pressures coming from some Western countries through astute and sophisticated diplomatic measures,” Professor Getachew stressed.

To do this, the new government of Ethiopia, must field trained, experienced, and astute diplomatic corps to Western countries.

He elaborated “As politics is the art of the possible, it is possible that our seasoned diplomates can work to change the game, reverse the situation, and win back countries in opposition to Ethiopia. While zealously protecting and promoting its national interest, Ethiopia cannot afford not to be in good terms with some countries.”

They must also respect Ethiopia’s sovereignty and work accordingly he said, adding “Unfortunately, some officials have continued operating in the bipolar distribution of power during the Cold War.”

“I believe documenting the atrocities carried out against Ethiopians by TPLF must be widely circulated and its manipulative disinformation challenged. Otherwise, as they say, those who tell a lie first tend to be believed,” he added.

Furthermore, Professor noted that Ethiopia must strive to strengthen its diplomatic relations, especially with African countries, and collaborate to overcome the varied challenges that threaten their very existence.

“This is a vital issue as African countries face several challenges. Most of the challenges demand African countries to stand in unison and address the challenges they face. While some of the challenges have their roots in colonialism and imperialism, African countries are faced with new challenges and some of them are serious,” he underscored.

Some of these challenges are the emergence of neo-colonialism, political, religious, and ethnic chauvinism, and extremism he said, adding, poverty, environmental degradation, climate change, pandemic such as COVID-19 are seriously challenging Africa countries.

He said “While most of these challenges are global Africa, however, is the most affected. These challenges can’t be addressed by a single country, but all countries must work together to ensure mutual survival.”

Ethiopia and other African countries must uphold the watchword “one for all and all for one” he said, adding with such collective motto, guided by selfless and visionary leadership, Africans can overcome the challenges of the 21st century.

In this, Ethiopia, must once again take the lead in reinvigorating the pan-African spirit as it did in the past, according to Professor.

“The new government of Ethiopia, I hope, will once again elevate the pan-African mantra. Primarily, however, it must vehemently work on the varied problems that are besetting the country,” he added.

Professor Getachew further said that the new government needs to strengthen its existing bilateral and economic relations with friends countries to attract foreign investors.

To promote economic development and encourage foreign investment, the bureaucracy must be both efficient and effective, avoid unnecessary red tape and bottlenecks that deter serious investors.