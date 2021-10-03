Ethiopia Forms a New Democratic Government in the Face of Multiple Challenges and Opportunities

By Staff Writer

Ethiopia will form a new government on Monday. The 6th National Election, the first of its kind in the history of Ethiopia’s electoral system will be remembered as a landmark in the history of the nation. In the modern history of Ethiopia, a total of 12 elections were conducted within four political systems that prevailed in the country over half of a century.

All the previous elections, particularly those conducted over the last 27 years were dominated by the terrorist TPLF under the guise of the EPRDF which was actually created by terrorist TPLF itself.

In retrospect, one of the most conspicuous achievements of the national reforms conducted in last three years included the formation of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) as an independent custodian of the regional and federal electoral processes in the country. In terms of leading and coordinating the 6th National Election, the NEBE cruised through various unprecedented challenges that griped the country.

The proliferation of COVID-19 virus in Ethiopia, mushrooming of ethnic based conflicts, protracted conspiracies against the reformist government and the nation, challenges in logistics and deployment of human resources were only some of the bottlenecks that the country and the NEBE had to face. Despite these challenges, the NEBE conducted the most democratic, credible, free, fair and peaceful election ever to be conducted in the country.

Some Western governments who always claimed that they are the hallmarks of world democracy were out to discredit and even conspire to ensure that the election would never be conducted and if conducted will lead to a civil war in the country. The people of Ethiopia foiled their conspiracy theory and terrorist TPLF’s propaganda by exhibiting the most unprecedented turnout a typical Ethiopian discipline and boundless patience lining up till mid night to cast their ballots.

The significance of the 6th National Election lies in the fact that Ethiopians showed their unity of purpose and determination to own their own democratic order in the midst of protracted local and international conspiracies to destroy the statehood of the nation and replace it with a puppet regime that could be ruled in remote control and through puppet leaders. They tried to call for a transitional government in which terrorist TPLF would be restored to its power tower in the country.

The 6th National Election was therefore not just an ordinary election but a major breakthrough in transition from political totalitarianism to a democratic order.

Over the week that has just ended, several regional states have formed their respective governments.

The importance of these regional governments lies in the fact that they constitute the major elements of the federal system of the country from bottom up to the federal order. The new federal government which is to be inaugurated on Monday October 4 , is expected to include representatives of opposition political parties as a means of promoting inclusive governance from the lowest government structure up to the federal level.

The formation of the new government is also a big blow to those political forces who were conspiring from within and without to dictate their vested political interests on the country.

It will show to the entire world how the people of Ethiopia will not compromise their unity, territorial integrity and statehood and will not humiliate themselves by succumbing to the fulfillment of neocolonial national interests of other powerful countries that wish to interfere into the internal affairs of the country.

The new government is formed under the backdrop of huge public interest and needs that are to be fulfilled. The battle for ensuring peace, territorial integrity, unity and accelerating the development programs of the country while fighting off the terrorist activities of TPLF and its local and international supporters is a top priority that the government is expected to address.

The restoration and rehabilitation of the infrastructural facilities destroyed by TPLF terrorists requires the deployment of huge material and financial resources. Normalization of public life disrupted by terrorist TPLF in Tigray, Amhara, Afar, Oromia and Benishabguel Gumuz require huge public and international support.

Moreover, the new government is expected to further promote Ethiopia’s image in all sector development programs and diplomatic activities. In terms of domestic political developments, competing political parties will be provided with wider opportunities to contribute their part in a deeper nation building processes and restoration of peace in the country.

The current political and socio-economic conditions in the country also demand further strengthening of the defense forces of the country, promoting more successes in the commanding heights of the national economy and equity in development programs within the regional states.

Terrorist TPLF wishes to prolong the current war as a strategy to disrupt the national identity of the country in the Horn of Africa, the African region and at the global level. This requires enforcing accountability and effectiveness in government activities to crash TPLF’s rampage of destruction in the shortest possible time.

It is also expected that Ethiopia would invite leaders and representatives of various governments, international and regional organizations on the occasion of the inauguration of the new government of Ethiopia.