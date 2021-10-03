Hora Arsedi Irreechaa Festival Celebrated in Bishoftu

October 3/2021(ENA) The Oromo peoples thanks giving festival, Irreechaa Hora Arsedi is being celebrated in Bishoftu town of Oromia region 40 kilometers South East of Addis Ababa staring early in the morning.

The festival is celebrated at the transition where the people welcome the harvest season by praising their Waaqa meaning God.

All segments of the community gathered from all corners of Oromia are celebrating the festival in Bishoftu town praising God by chanting and singing.

The Irreechaa festival, which is celebrated twice annually, was also similarly celebrated in the capital on Saturday.