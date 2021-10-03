IGAD Executive Secretary Arrives in Addis Ababa to Partake Gov’t Formation Ceremony

Addis Ababa, October 3/2021(ENA) The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr Workneh Gebeyehu arrived in Addis Ababa today to partake the ceremony of the new government formation in Ethiopia.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Birtukan Ayana has welcomed the Executive Secretary at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Ethiopia is preparing to form a new government based on the results of the general election held on June 21, 2021.

Several other guests have also been arriving in Ethiopia to attend the inaugural ceremony of government formation to be held on Monday.

As per the result declared by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, Prosperity Party has registered a landslide victory.

Several regional states of Ethiopia have also been forming their respective governments.

Other regions such as Harari and Somali have conducted elections on September 30 and are expected to form government after the announcement of the results.

The elections held in these regions were delayed partly due to logistics and other issues when the national election was conducted on June 21, 2021.