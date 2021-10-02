SNNPR Council Re-elected Restu Yirdaw As Regional President

Addis Ababa October 2/2021 (ENA) Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR) Council has re-elected Restu Yirdaw as the president of the Regional State.

SNNPR council has also elected Fateh Sirmolon as Speaker of the council.

Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region Council holding a meeting in Hawassa city to form its new regional government.

Accordingly, the council re-elected as Restu Yirdaw as the president of the Regional State for coming five years.

In his inaugural speech, the regional President vowed to serve faithfully the people of the region.

He said although Ethiopia is now facing many internal and external challenges, however, it is a great achievement to hold a peaceful election in the region and form a government amid of all the challenges.

According to him, today’s new government formation in the region is a reliable foundation for enhanced democracy and peace in the region.

He has also praised the people of the region and all those stakeholders who left their footprint on the democratically held elections and the formation of the new regional government.

Regional states of Ethiopia have been forming their respective governments as per the result of the June 21 general elections.

The federal government is expected to be formed on coming Monday, October 4, 2021.