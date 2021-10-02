Mayor of Addis Ababa Says Irreechaa Hora Finfinne Concluded Peacefully

Addis Ababa October 2/2021 (ENA) The celebration of Irreechaa Hora Finfinne festival has been concluded peacefully, the Mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abiebie said.

This year’s Irreechaa Hora Finfinne was colorfully celebrated on Saturday in Addis Ababa in the presence of crowds of people largely gathered from Oromia region.

The Mayor said the celebration in the capital was peaceful and colorful.

She extended gratitude to all pertinent security institutions, participants of the festival, and residents of Addis Ababa for their contribution for the peaceful conclusion of the festival.

Irreechaa is considered as a festival that signifies unity, harmony, togetherness and coexistence among communities.

The attendees of the festival thanked God for good harvest, and soil fertility and livestock health and primarily for peace by singing and chanting to praise their God attired with traditional costumes.