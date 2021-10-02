Ethiopians Celebrating Irreechaa, Annual Thanksgiving Festival

Addis Ababab October 2/2021 (ENA) Ethiopians gathered from across the country have begun celebrating Irreechaa, the annual thanksgiving festival in the capital Addis Ababa today adorned with traditional costumes.

Irreechaa is considered as a festival that signifies unity, harmony, togetherness and coexistence among communities in the country.

Myriads of Ethiopians largely from Oromia region have assembled here in Addis Ababa on Saturday starting from 6 AM early in the morning to celebrate this traditional thanksgiving event.

The attendees of the festival thank God for good harvest, and soil fertility and livestock health and primarily for peace.

Men, women and children are celebrating the festival by singing and chanting to praise their God attired with traditional costumes.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in his best wish message extended on the occasion of the celebration of Irreechaa festival that Irreechaa is a symbol of unity that brings all Ethiopians together as it promotes unity, love and togetherness among people.

Addis Ababa is hosting the grand Irreechaa festival (Hora Finfine) and on Sunday Hora Arsedi will be celebrated at Bishoftu town, in Oromia region.