Irreechaa Symbol of Unity that Ties Ethiopians Together: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa October 1/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Irreechaa is a symbol of unity that brings all Ethiopians together as it promotes unity, love and togetherness among people.

The premier made the remark in his best wish message extended on the occasion of the celebration of Irreechaa festival which is to be observed on Saturday and Sunday.

Abiy stated that Irreechaa is the festivity of thanksgiving, reconciliation, peace, love, forgiveness and unity.

This event should not only be celebrated by the Oromo but all other Ethiopians as well since the values are shared by all nations and nationalities.

According to him, Ethiopians are celebrating this year’s Irreechaa in the midst of hope and challenges.

“If we want Ethiopia to be prosperous, it is vital to exert efforts that would help us bring bright hope in the years to come by tackling the challenges,” the premier noted.

He stated a bright era cannot dawn on Ethiopia “unless the destructive group that has been attempting to destroy our culture, faith, civilization, values, coexistence, political capital, and sovereignty is eliminated.”

The PM wrote that Ethiopia needs to fight hard to transcend the existing challenges.

Ethiopia celebrates this year’s Irreechaa amid measures being taken to transform the country to democracy, strengthen unity of the county, justice system, economic and social frameworks as well as foreign relations and domestic affairs, he added.