NISS Ready to Ensure Peaceful Celebration of New Gov’t Inauguration Day

Addis Ababa October 1/2021 (ENA) Various law enforcement officials have assessed today the security preparations for Irrecha festival and the inauguration day.

NISS officials said on the occasion that the rigorous reforms in security agencies supported by new technologies have made the capable of deterring security threats.

Officials from the National Defense Force, Federal Police, Artificial Intelligence Center, Information Network Security Agency, Addis Ababa Police, Oromia Police Commission, and NISS took part in the half-day discussion held today.

National Intelligence and Security Service Director-General, Temesgen Tiruneh said information and security activities are shared among the security agencies to facilitate the operation.

He added that technology would be utilized to ensure the peaceful formation of the state and the Irrecha festival in the coming days.

Deputy Director-General of NISS, Sisay Tola said anti-peace forces have been plotting to disrupt the inauguration of the new government in vain.

In keeping with the aspirations and desires of the Ethiopia people for decades to establish a democratic government in this country, the deputy director-general pointed out that security forces have made full preparations to ensure the peaceful conduct of both events.