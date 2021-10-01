Prez Sahle-Work Zewde Receives Credentials of Newly Appointed Ambassadors

Addis Ababa October 1/2021 (ENA) Ambassadors of six countries and the European Union have presented their credentials to President Sahle-Work Zewde today.

The ambassadors are Michaele lan Upton of New Zealand, Kira Smith Sinberg of Denmark, Abdi Mohamoud Eybe of Djibouti, Julia Niblett of Australia, Roland Kobia of European Union, Mohammed Omar Gad of Egypt, and Sasirit Tangulart of Thailand.

During the occasion, EU Ambassador Kobia told reporters that he is here to address many issues together in a spirit of partnership.

He added that it is helpful as EU toward supporting Ethiopia to find peaceful political transitions to the current issues and we stand here with the willingness to have real partnership with all Ethiopians.

“We are looking forward to meeting the new leadership of Ethiopia to work together as best as we can. Of course we will work with the government that is the result of the will of the people. So I very much look forward to working with the leadership,” Ambassador Kobia stated.

Ambassador Michaele lan Upton of New Zealand said on his part he has discussed about strengthening the already existing bilateral ties between the two countries and on ways to cooperate on the challenges they face at the global arena.

Upton revealed that he has particularly discussed the challenges that Ethiopia is facing at the moment.

“We both have expressed our hope for peace and the way forward with the new government… this is the path way and opportunity for a new day.”

New Zealand would cooperate with Ethiopia in areas of agriculture, renewable energy, governance and work together in multilateral space where the countries have shared common interests.

Non-Resident Ambassador of Thailand Sasirit Tangulart expressed on her part her readiness to elevate the bilateral relations of the two countries to higher level.

“I told the president that Thailand is ready and very happy to share our experience in areas of our expertise; and I believe that in this cooperation we will contribute to Ethiopia’s social and economic development.”

President Sahle-Work Zewde reportedly briefed the ambassadors about the current situation in the country.

“The president also emphasized the importance of strengthening relationship with each country and the international organization as well,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said, adding that “she also raised areas of focus where Ethiopia wants to strengthen cooperation with the ambassadors of those countries.”