October 1 /2021(ENA) The 3rd Irreechaa Peace Forum underway under the theme: “Irreechaa from Articulation of Thanksgiving and Praying to Peace and Unity Building Social Mechanism.”



Irreechaa, Thanksgiving Day of Oromo people, is annually celebrated in Addis Ababa and Bishoftu town of Oromia to mark the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvesting season.

Aba Gedas, Hadha Siqes, and higher government officials as well as religious leaders have participated in the forum being held in Addis Ababa today.

At the opening of the forum, President of Oromia Regional State Shimelis Abdisa said Irreechaa festival is place where Oromo people reflect their unity and reconcile.

It is the innate cultural value of Thanksgiving among the Oromo communities and brings all Oromo people together, he stated.

He urged all Oromo people to celebrate this festival with peaceful manner.

Addis Ababa City Administration Mayor Adanech Abebie said Irreechaa is the symbol of peace, reconciliation, unity among the Oromo and beyond.

Irreechaa festival has immense contribution for nation building she said, adding “each of us must play our role to sustain, preserve and pass the values of Irreechaa to the next generation.”

Furthermore, she underlined that Irreechaa festival is free from any political reflection, stressing the need for all to participate in the event by respecting its values.

Irreechaa is a thanksgiving day of Oromo people that encourages togetherness, reconciliation and peace between societies as a while.

It is a symbol of transition to a new bright season after the darkness and rainy season.

The Grand Irreechaa festival will be celebrated tomorrow in Addis Ababa and on Sunday at Hora Arsedi at Bishoftu town, in Oromia region.