Referendum in Southern Ethiopia Completes, Counting of Ballots Commenced

September 30/2021(ENA) The referendum conducted in five Zones and one Special Worada located in South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Regional State to form one regional state has been completed and counting of ballots begun this evening.

According to the office head of the referendum coordination, Mulugeta Negassi voting has been completed peacefully.

The residents of Keffa, Omo, Bench Sheko, Sheka, Dawro zones and Konta special Woreda have today voted in a democratic and peaceful manner.

He also said that the counting results of the referendum will be announced after the completion of the counting.

The regional state to be formed based on the result of the ongoing referendum expected to be named ‘South West Ethiopia Region’.

Currently, Ethiopia has ten regional states and two city administrations.