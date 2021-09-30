Ethiopia, UAE-based Response Plus Holdings Sign MoU to Boost Job Opportunities to Ethiopians

September 30/2021(ENA) In a bid to boost employment opportunities for Ethiopian nationals, the Ministry of Health as well as the Job Creation Commission (JCC) of Ethiopia have signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE-based Response Plus Holdings PJSC.

The signing ceremony took place during the Ethiopian Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse’s visit to Abu Dhabi.

The MoU, which reflects the vision of the leadership of both countries, seeks to enhance job opportunities for Ethiopian professionals in the UAE.

Response Plus Holdings PJSC is the UAE’s largest provider of on-site healthcare management and medical emergency transfers from remote work sites.

The company, which manages over 260 site clinics and has the largest private fleet of ambulances in Abu Dhabi, was recently listed on ADX’s Second Market.

Dr. Tadesse said, “I thank the leadership of the UAE for easing the channel for job seekers from Ethiopia to find career opportunities in the country. This would immensely help the professionals from Ethiopia, especially from the medical field, to enhance their knowledge and gain experience in the most modern and internationally accredited hospitals of the UAE.”

This collaboration begins with Response Plus Holdings PJSC employing 200 plus nursing professionals (in a phased manner) in various top-level hospitals, like Burjeel Medical City in the UAE.

CEO of Response Plus Holdings PJSC, Major Tom Louis said, “Providing employment to these professionals is just for one of the areas of our collaboration with the Ministry of Health and JCC of Ethiopia. Response Plus Holdings is also in the process of establishing its office in Ethiopia to support the Ministry of Health’s efforts to improve tertiary care, emergency services as well as human resource development in the country as per international standards. This move will go a long way in improving the overall healthcare services in Ethiopia.”

During this endeavor of bringing in improvements to the healthcare infrastructure in Ethiopia, Response Plus Holdings PJSC is also looking at options to work closely with the existing private healthcare providers in the country.

The company’s focus would be on strengthening the diagnostic services, supply chain management, and super specialty needs of the country in the areas of oncology, cardiac sciences, and trauma.