Residents in Southern Ethiopia Holding Referendum to Form New Regional State

Addis Ababa September 30/2021 (ENA) Residents of five Zones and one Special Worada located in South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Regional State have been holding a referendum to enable them form their own new regional state.

The regional stated to be formed based on the result of the ongoing referendum expected to be named ‘South West Ethiopia Region’.

The referendum is being conducted in Keffa, Omo, Bench Sheko, Sheka, Dawro zones and Konta special Woreda.

According to ENA reporter, the referendum has been going well with a peaceful and democratic manner.

It is indicated that more than 1.4 million people have registered to vote during the referendum.

Currently, Ethiopia has nine regional states and two city administrations.