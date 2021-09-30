Voters Casing Ballots Peacefully in Somali, Harari and Some Parts of SNNP Regions of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa September 30/2021 (ENA) Residents of Somali, Harrari and some parts South Nations and Nationalities regional states of Ethiopia have been casting ballots to elect members Houses of Peoples’ Representatives and regional councils.

It is to be recalled that during the 6th general election held on the 21 of June in most parts of Ethiopia, the election in these parts of the country was postponed due to some reasons including logistical.

Voters in Somali, Harari and SNNP regional states began casting their ballots early in the morning.

The Somali Regional Office of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia told ENA that more than 5,200,000 residents in region have been casting their ballots at 3,778 polling stations.

ENA reporters in capital of Somali region Jigjiga city observed that people are casting their ballots with a democratic way starting from early in the morning at 6 am.

There are about 71 polling stations in Jigjiga alone and residents are casting the ballots for candidates competing for the regional council and the House of Peoples’ Representatives.

More than 147,000 people are also expected to cast their ballots in the election underway in Harari regional state.

It was indicated that there are two constituencies and about 229 polling stations in the region.

Elections are also well underway in South Nations and Nationalities and Peoples’ Region where elections were not conducted on last June.