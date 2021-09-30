Amhara Region Forms New Gov’t, Council Elects President

Addis Ababa September 30/2021 (ENA) Amhara Regional State Council has elected Dr. Yilkal Kefale as Chief Administrator of the Regional State.

Amhara region today has been forming its new regional government in a ceremony organized in Bahir Dar, the capital of the state.

Accordingly, the council elected Dr. Yilkal Kefale as Chief Administrator of the Regional State.

The new chief administrator has served as lecturer in different colleges and as vice president and president of Debre-Markos University.

The new regional government was established today following the 6th General Election held in June across the country.

It is to be recalled that as per the result of the June general election in Ethiopia Prosperity Party registered landslide victory.

Other Regional states have also been forming their respective governments.