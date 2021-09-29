Peace Minister, In’l Humanitarian Partners Discuss Ongoing Humanitarian Aid Delivery Process

Addis Ababa, September 29/2021(ENA) Peace Minister Muferihat Kamil has discussed with International Humanitarian partners about the ongoing humanitarian aid delivery process in the northern part of Ethiopia.

During the discussion, they deliberated on gaps identified in reaching out to aid recipients in the Amhara and Afar regions and the immediate steps to be taken.

According to a press release of the ministry, although there is a daily plan set to deliver aid to the Tigray region, it is impeded due to the trucks that entered the region but did not return.

The agencies stressed that the shortage of trucks inhibited the proper delivery of aid to Tigray region, the release added.

The discussants reached an agreement that the humanitarian agencies take responsibility and ensure the immediate return of the trucks.