Members of Competing Parties Appointed in Addis Ababa City Administration Cabinet

Addis Ababa September 28/2021 (ENA) Addis Ababa City Administration Mayor Adanech Abebe presented the candidates for the cabinet members, among whom were Girma Seifu of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice and Yesuf Ibrahim of the National Movement of Amhara.

Girma Seifu was accordingly appointed Investment Commissioner and Yesuf Ibrahim Head of Public Property Management Authority.

During the occasion, the mayor recalled that the winner Prosperity Party had pledged to appoint competing party members to head public institutions if it wins the election.

As promised, members of the leadership of rival political parties are included in the cabinet and “this is aimed at creating a new political exercise,” the mayor added.

Finally, the two appointed cabinet members were sworn in.