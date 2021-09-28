Nation Records Highest Covid-19 Death Toll in Past Week: Public Health Institute

Addis Ababa September 28/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia has registered a record of COVID-19 pandemic death over the past week, according to Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI).

Over the past one week, some 271 people have died of the pandemic, of which 175 are from Addis Ababa while 798 people are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Briefing journalists today EPHI Director-General, Dr. Tsigereda Kifle said that the spread of Delta Variant Circulation is increasing.

The prevalence of new COVID-19 infection in the past week was 15 percent, she stated, adding that the prevalence in regions have shown an increase compared to the national.

ICUs in Addis Ababa and other regional cities are overcrowded due to the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, it was indicated.

According to her, low vaccine coverage and negligence against proper protective measures contributed to the observed high prevalence.

Ethiopia has been providing vaccines to its people since March with a view to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The plan is to vaccinate 20 percent of the population until the end of 2021.