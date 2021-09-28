Ethiopia Expresses Hope that Sudan Will Solve Problems Without Need for External Interventions

September 28/2021(ENA)The Office of the Prime Minister said it is full of hope and confidence that Sudan has the ability and wisdom to find solutions to its problems on its own, without the need for external interventions.

The following is the translation of the statement from the Arabic language.

We affirm our full support for Sudan

The Horn of Africa is going through a phase in which the challenges facing us, especially our experiences in Ethiopia and Sudan, are joining forces in building democratic foundations for societies with the security and stability necessary to achieve the ambitions of our two peoples for development, prosperity and social justice. Whenever there is confusion here and there, and whenever external evil forces notice that we have slipped into internal conflicts or an economic crisis, we see the overwhelming desire of those forces that plan to attack us, in order to impose their hegemony, and their willingness to interfere in our internal affairs and violate our national sovereignty.

We, the government and people of Ethiopia, are closely following, with sincere intention, and fraternal sympathy for what is happening in the brotherly Sudan, and our agenda in this regard is crystal clear. As we proceed primarily from the bonds of brotherhood, the common destiny and the civilizational communication that extends throughout history. We wish Sudan to overcome its current ordeal with the wisdom and professionalism accustomed to our brothers and people in Sudan. We believe that Sudan should not, in any way, allow external interference, and apparent and hidden dictates.

We are full of hope and confidence that Sudan has the ability and wisdom to find solutions to its problems on its own, without the need for external interventions, and it also we trust in the ability of its institutions, which emerged from the requirements of the Sudanese people in order to achieve their hopes and aspirations, which were manifested in the principles of its glorious revolution.