City Council Re-appoints Adanech as Mayor of Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa September 28/2021 (ENA) Addis Ababa City Council has unanimously re-appointed Adanech Abiebie as Mayor of Capital city.

The first meeting of the new Addis Ababa Administration today has also elected Buzena Al-Kader and Faiza Mohammed as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the city council respectively.

During the occasion, the mayor and the speaker and Deputy Speaker of the city council have sworn in to work diligently to fulfill the desires of the residents of Addis Ababa over the coming five years.

In her inaugural speech, the Mayor pledged to implement development projects that fit the greatness of Addis Ababa city.

The city government will exert the maximum efforts to address the ever increasing demands of the dwellers of Addis Ababa, Adanech said.

Adanech further stated that the new administration will be committed to alleviate the living conditions of poor people. in the city by giving the utmost priority to poverty reduction activities

She vowed to expand the development of infrastructures, housing, electric and water supply of the city over the coming five years.

According to Adanech, vital social services including health, education as well as job creation and industrialization will also be the focus of the city government in the years to come.