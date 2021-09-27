Jobs Creation Commission, ARRA Sign MoU to Include People of Concern in Labor Market

Addis Ababa September 27/2021 (ENA) The Federal Jobs Creation Commission and Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs (ARRA) have signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to include People of Concern in the labor market.

The MoU, signed by Jobs Creation Commissioner Nigusu Tilahun and ARRA Director-General Tesfahun Gobezay, is aimed at establishing strategic partnership and express mutual commitment in deities to include refugees, returnees and hosting communities.

The agreement includes duties for the commission to include refugees and returnees in the job creation initiatives.

It also helps create strategic partnership in planning, executing, and monitoring the socio-economic interaction of hosting communities with refugees and returnees.

The MoU is expected to enhance mutual interaction at a strategic level between the commission and the agency.

Jobs Creation Commissioner Nigusu said during the occasion that the Commission is working in collaboration with various governmental and non-governmental organizations to facilitate a conducive environment for job market in Ethiopia, indicating that today’s MoU is part of this collaboration.

The agreement would help enhance the participation of all actors in the creation of jobs in the labor market, he added.

ARRA Director General, Tesfahun for his part said that several pertinent bodies have been making efforts to create jobs for refugees and returnees.

The MoU signed with Federal Job Creation Commission today will consolidate the ongoing efforts, he stated.

Ethiopia has more than 900,000 refugees and about 500,000 returnees who returned home in the past four years alone, mostly from the Middle East countries.