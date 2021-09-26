Distinguished Filmmaker Blames Western Powers for Sympathizing with Terrorist TPLF

September 26/2021 (ENA) The prominent Ethiopian filmmaker and writer, Theodros Teshome lambasted some western powers including the US for sympathizing with the terrorist TPLF and being indifferent to understand the reality in Ethiopia.

The artist, who is also known for initiating the revival modern Ethiopian film industry, briefed two officials of the European Union (EU) about the existing political reality in Ethiopia, the true nature of TPLF and its heinous activities to create anarchy to dismantle the unity of the country.

In his webinar discussion Theodros told EU International Aid Co-operation Officer, Isabelle Huber and Team Leader for the Horn Africa, the Eastern and Central Africa Unit, Mark Stalmans about TPLF’s three decades of divisive political ideology in Ethiopian.

The giant film-maker underlined these western powers have fallen victim to TPLF propaganda or are laying ground for violation of Ethiopia’s sovereignty.

“It looks like the American government and the European Union are biased and are sympathizing with the TPLF forces who have been designated as a terrorist group by the House of People’s Representatives (HPR),” the artist revealed.

Noting that the terrorist TPLF unleashed attack on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) in the dark of November 4, 2020, however, he said the ENDF retaliated and took over the weapons saying that “it has won the war at the battle front but it is defeated with the diplomatic war.”

“The Ethiopian National Defense Force retaliated, took over the weapons. And then ENDF has won the war at the battle front but it is defeated with the diplomatic war and the propaganda.”

Theodros told the EU representatives the reason why the western country have positioned in favor of TPLF, it is because of diplomacy in the developed world relies on money, lobbyists, connection and nepotism.

“Diplomacy in the developed world is all about money, lobbyists, connection and nepotism. The TPLF leaders have done their job well by assigning their members and supporters like Tedros Adhanom, World Health Organization Director-general so that they disseminate information.”

He also urged that whether organization or country not to be manipulated by the false narrative of the terrorist TPLF and stop to favoring this group.

“We Ethiopians are sad to hear that well respected organizations like the European Union can easily be manipulated by baseless and misleading information of the TPLF. But I tell you that helping the TPLF means destabilizing the horn of Africa.”

Theodros briefed the representatives that the terrorist TPLF, the only political group in Ethiopian history that has destabilized and plundered its own country for 27 years.