Orthodox Ethiopians Celebrate Annual Meskel Eve Locally Known as Demera

September 26/2021 (ENA) Myriads of Ethiopian Orthodox Church followers turned up to downtown Meskel Square in the heart of the capital city Addis Ababa this afternoon to celebrate Demera, an annual bonfire lighting ceremony on the eve of the anniversary of Meskel-the finding of the true cross.

Demera is a colorful occasion that attracts huge gathering of believers and several guests mostly dressed in robes and traditional clothes.

The holy Demera bonfire lighting signifies the efforts made by St Helena to find the cross while the Meskel celebration commemorates the finding of the cross in the 4th century.

Tens of thousands of people and representatives of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church are attending the ceremony in the capital city.

Similar celebrations will be undertaken all across the country on the annual Demera and Meskel commemorations in Ethiopia.

The church was celebrating Meskel, a colorful open air celebration that marks the finding of the cross that Jesus was crucified on, for more than 1,600 years.