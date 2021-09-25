Ethiopia and Indonesia Have Same Commitment on International Issues: Ambassador Basnur

Addis Ababa September 25/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia and Indonesia have the same commitment towards international issues with spirit of togetherness, Indonesia’s Ambassador Basnur said.

﻿In an exclusive interview with ENA, Indonesian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Al Busyra Basnur said Ethiopia and Indonesia have enjoyed very good bilateral relations in all sectors.

He said the “two nations have very close relations, same commitment towards international issues with spirit of togetherness, especially against colonialism.

According to him, economic cooperation between the two countries is significantly increasing.

There are five Indonesian companies in Ethiopia in areas of garment, instant noodles, and detergent products, Ambassador Basnur said, adding that “there are actually many other companies in Indonesia asking me about the possibility of investing more in Ethiopia in various sectors.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic four companies from Indonesia came to Ethiopia and met high officials to seek the possibility of investment opportunity in food processing, pharmaceuticals and garment, among other, according to the ambassador.

There are also demands for Ethiopian goods. Indonesia currently imports cotton, leather, spices, and coffee from Ethiopia.

The main imports of Ethiopia from Indonesia are dominated by soap and detergent, palm oil and its derivatives, paper, yarn, electronic devices, margarine, and furniture products, among others.

On the other hand, the socio-cultural relations between Indonesia and Ethiopia is growing stronger from time to time, Ambassador Basnur said, adding that “over the last two years our relations in socio-culture cooperation is really booming.”

Asked about the conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia, he stated that Indonesia position is to support what the Ethiopian government has been doing so far to solve the problem.

“We believe that the Ethiopian government will solve the problems amicably,” he underscored.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries officially started in 1961.