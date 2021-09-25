UN Secretary-General, FM Demeke Hold Talks

Addis Ababa September 25/2021 (ENA) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confers with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen.

On the occasion, the two sides discussed about the internal situation in Ethiopia, particularly in Tigray region, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Secretary-General reiterated his call for steps towards peace and noted the need for the further facilitation of humanitarian access.

Regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the Secretary-General underlined the importance of resuming dialogue in a spirit of compromise.

He also reaffirmed the United Nations’ support for the African Union’s mediation efforts.