President Sahlework Arrives in Dessei to Visit IDPs

Addis Ababa September 25/2021 (ENA) President Sahlework Zewde arrived in Dessei town today to visit Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) due to the attack orchestrated by the terrorist TPLF in Amhara region.

According to Mayor of the town, Abebe Gebremeskel more than 350,000 IDPs have been sheltered in Dessie.

The IDPs are displaced from various places of Amhara region due to the ongoing invasion of the terrorist group.

The displaced are now in temporary shelters in Dessie town Amhara region.

The President is expected to see the existing situation of the displaced and provide support.