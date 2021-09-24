New Government Must Live Up to Its Pledges, Say Activists

Addis Ababa September 24/2021 (ENA) The new government to be established early in October has to fulfill the pledges it made during the election campaign, activists said.

﻿In an exclusive interview with ENA, Taye Bogale said the turnout of the 6th General Election was huge as people wanted to vote for their preferred party.

Though the country was under intense international and internal pressures, especially with the launching of the law enforcement operation, the election ended peacefully and the process was democratic, he added.

According to him, the first and foremost thing for a country is to be ruled by a government the people elected.

In this regard, the government Ethiopians are going to form is seen as one of the great successes in the history of the country, the activist noted.

The new government should now discharge its responsibilities and meet the pledges it made to the people.

“Ethiopia’s history has always been dominated by cliques and groups. The supremacy of the people has never been realized. So, first and foremost fair distribution of resources is highly anticipated by the public.”

The activist stressed that the new government is expected to ensure equitable access to resources, economic growth, and participatory democracy.

The other activist, Muktar Usman said on his part that the Ethiopian people want the elected party to live up to its election campaign promises.

Some Western countries want a puppet government that meets their interests rather than a democratically elected government, he noted, adding that this is not what the Ethiopian people or the people of Africa want.

The Westerners want to dictate their agenda, not the interest of the Ethiopian people. That is why they are trying hard to obstruct the establishment of a new government.

Muktar pointed out that “the elected government in Ethiopia must give priority to the people over the interest of the party, work for the survival of the country, and work to alleviate poverty. It must also address the security challenges. The democracy that the Ethiopian people want must be ensured. It must blossom and flourish.”