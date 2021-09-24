Third Great Africa Run to Take Place in Washington

Addis Ababa September 24/2021 (ENA) The third Great Africa Run will take place in Washington DC next month.

According to the organizer’s press release sent to ENA, the Great Africa Run will take place on October 16, 2021 in Washington DC.

More than 20 renowned Olympian and athletes including Derartu Tulu will grace the event as guests of honor.

The run under the theme “Togetherness is Betterment” will have paramount role in letting the first generation diaspora get acquainted with their culture.

The event is also expected to help resource mobilization for charity.

Ethiopian Cardiac Center’s goodwill Ambassador, Artist Meseret Mebrate will attend the event and raise donations.

Thousands of Diasporas are expected to take part in the 5km run.

Great Africa Run Head Organizer, Gashaw Abza said the run beyond covering 5km will bring Ethiopian diaspora closer.

He added that Diasporas who contributed a lot for Ethiopia will receive awards.