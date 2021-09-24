Gov’t Vows to Work with UN to Rehabilitate Displaced People, Rebuild Damaged Facilities

September 24/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen expressed his government’s readiness to work with the United Nations (UN) to rehabilitate displaced people and rebuild damaged facilities due to the insecurity in the country.



Demeke made the remark today in his discussion with United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary General Amina Jane Mohammed.

During the discussion held today Demeke said the Government of Ethiopia is ready to work with the UN to rehabilitate displaced people and rebuild damaged facilities due to the insecurity in the country.

The two sides have also discussed in detail on the performance of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, humanitarian support and current domestic issues of the country.

Demeke stated that efforts are underway to rehabilitate people displaced by insecurity and to rebuild damaged basic services adding that the government is ready to work with the UN to achieve better result in the process of rehabilitation and rebuilding.

The government is looking forward for further cooperation and support from the UN to carry out the rehabilitation and rebuilding mission of the country, he said.

Thanking the UN for its contribution to Ethiopia’s development and humanitarian support, Demeke said the current situation in the country requires better cooperation and support, according to Spokesperson Office of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.