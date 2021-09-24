S. Sudan Reaffirms Keenness to Further Cement ties with Ethiopia

September 24/2021 (ENA) The new Speaker of the Transitional Parliament of South Sudan, Jemma Nunu Kumba reaffirmed her country’s keenness to further cement its fraternal ties with Ethiopia.



The Speaker made the remark during her discussion with Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan Nebil Mahdi.

During the occasion, Ambassador Nebil conveyed the congratulatory message of the Speaker of the Ethiopian House of Peoples Representatives, Tagesse Chaffo addressed to Jemma Nunu Kumba.

Ambassador Nebil has also expressed Ethiopia’s firm commitment to scaling up its longstanding relationships with South Sudan.

He further reiterated the need to create cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

The Ambassador has briefed the new Speaker of the Transitional Parliament of South Sudan about the current situations in Ethiopia, including the Ethiopia-Sudan border conflict and the GERD issue.

Speaking on the GERD, Ambassador Nebil expressed his belief that the Transitional Parliament would soon ratify the Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement.

The new Speaker of the Transitional Parliament of South Sudan, Jemma Nunu Kumba on her part said Ethiopia has always been a refuge to South Sudanese people during troubling times.

South Sudan is keen to cement its fraternal ties with Ethiopia, she pointed out.

The tripartite should solve their differences over the GERD file through dialogue, she added, noting that South Sudan believes in the equitable utilization of the Nile River.