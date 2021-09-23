U.S Implementing Unfair Policy on Ethiopia to Unwittingly Protect Its Interests, Says Researcher

Addis Ababa, September 23/2021 (ENA) The United States is pursuing a policy of pressurizing countries and it is implementing this same policy on Ethiopia in order to protect its interests, a researcher said.



In an exclusive interview with ENA, Institute of Strategic Affairs International Relations Researcher Henok Getachew said that the U.S would not hesitate to take different positions on same issue if it is in its interest.

In this regard, the policy it is pursuing in Ethiopia is not new and biased he added.

The researcher said the U.S does not only ignore the reality in other countries, but also unwittingly pursues a policy that is detrimental to its national interest.

“It is impossible to protect the U.S national interest by weakening Ethiopia, ” Henok said, adding that “Ethiopia is a key country in East Africa. Thus creating a weak state and government is detrimental not only to Ethiopia but also to neighboring countries and the rest of the world.”

I don’t see any advantage in establishing a weak government by putting pressure on Ethiopia, the researcher argued.

He further emphasized that Ethiopia needs to strengthen its internal capacity and strengthen relations with friendly countries in order to withstand the pressure being exerted by the United States.

Ethiopia also needs to inform the African Union and other African countries about how the harmful and wrong policy pursued by the United States affects not only Ethiopia but also others, Henok noted.

According to him, strengthening unity among Ethiopians is on the other hand crucial and the government should strengthen the capacity of institutions and carry out other activities to withstand the pressure.