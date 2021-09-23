US Donates Nearly One Mil Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, September 23/2021 (ENA) The U.S. government has donated nearly one million doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines to Ethiopia.



U.S. Ambassador Geeta Pasi presented 453,600 doses to State Minister of Health, Seharela Abdullahi, in a handover event at the Janmeda Health Center in Addis Ababa.

The additional 504,000 doses are scheduled to arrive in Addis Ababa today.

This brings the total U.S. vaccine donation for Ethiopians to over 2.6 million, according to US Embassy in Addis Ababa.