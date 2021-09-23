Council of Ministers Passes Decision on Four Draft Bills

Addis Ababa, September 23/2021 (ENA) The Council of Ministers approved today three proclamations and referred one to the House of People’s Representatives for approval, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

In its 100th meeting, the council first discussed about the amendment of the federal income tax draft regulation.

The Federal Income Tax Regulation that has been in effect since August 2017 is contributing to the modernization, efficiency and proper management of the country’s economy, the council observed.

However, due to lack of transparency of some articles of the regulation and the pressure on economic activities, a draft amendment was submitted to the Council of Ministers.

After deliberation on the draft regulation in detail, the council has approved the amendment.

The council next discussed draft proclamations to regulate public servants and private employees social securities, it was learned.

The draft proclamations are meant to improve the existing proclamations to provide fast, efficient and accessible services to the pensioners.

After deliberating on the draft proclamations, the council referred both to the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) for approval.

The council also discussed seven major mining agreements submitted by the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

The agreements were presented to the council by a committee of legal, technical and economic experts set up by the ministry on the feasibility of the investments, their importance to the country’s economic growth and the initial capital and credibility of the companies.

The investments will generate over 4.7 billion USD and create more than 1,300 jobs, it was revealed.

The council decided that the agreements be signed and put into effect.

Finally, the council discussed a draft regulation for establishment of rehabilitation medical services. The main purpose of the services is to manufacture rehabilitation equipment, especially artificial limbs (prosthesis) and assisting technologies, to make the services accessible throughout the country and to serve as a center of excellence in the sector.

The council discussed the draft regulation and agreed on the establishment of a rehabilitation medical services.