Ministry Working to Increase Wheat Production Threefold through Irrigation

Addis Ababa September 23/2021 (ENA) Ministry of Agriculture disclosed that efforts are underway to increase the production of wheat by threefold through irrigation this upcoming harvesting season.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Agriculture Extension Director-General Germame Girma said the plan is to increase by threefold the 7.6 million quintals of wheat produced last harvesting season.

The Government of Ethiopia is working to cultivate various crops 3 times in a year in a bid to expedite efforts in ensuring food security in the country.

In this regard, the intensification of irrigation schemes has been given utmost priority to help fight the existing food insecurity and increase the harvesting of crops from two times to three.

In addition to developing irrigation schemes, the government has been providing the necessary support needed to expedite irrigation activities, including water pumps and motors, among others.

The ministry has also been promoting the use of cluster farming system that proved to increase agricultural productivity, the director-general noted.

According to him, the cluster farming activities being carried out in some areas have been helping to increase production of wheat and maize by 40 and 60 quintals per hectare respectively.

Ethiopia has been importing on average from 10-15 million quintals of wheat annually, which is worth 300-400 million USD.