Int’l Community Not Giving Adequate Attention for Heritages Endangered by TPLF

The Ethiopian Heritage Trust urged the pertinent members of the international community to give the adequate attention to the safety of Ethiopian heritages that have been endangered by the terrorist TPLF’s reckless attacks.

Ethiopia is endowed with numerous religious, cultural, historical and some of them have been registered as world heritages.

The terrorist TPLF, in its continued attacks in Amhara region, has been endangering the safety of various heritages.

It has been reported that the group looted manuscripts and destroyed a number of churches and mosques, including Felege Tsehay Checheho Medhanealem Cathedral situated in North Wollo Zone of Amhara region and the historical al-Nejashi mosque of Tigray.

According to sources from the areas, many other national heritages are endangered because of the deliberate destructive acts of the group.

Some of these sites are heritages registered by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNSCO).

The General Manager of the Ethiopian Heritage Trust Mekoya Mamo told ENA that the group is engaged in vengeance attacks on various heritages and it is also holding some of them as hostage and using them a hiding places.

“The international community has not been showing sufficient concern for the safety of these heritages as they are not only valuable wealth of Ethiopia but the whole of the world” he said.

He further called on the international community to condemn the perpetrators and make efforts to pressures this reckless group to refrain from such destructive activities.

He elaborated that the Ethiopian Heritage Trust is making its best to inform the international community about the damages being incurred on the heritages and is ready to conduct discussion with the UNSCO regarding the situation.

He also said that the Heritage trust is preparing to make field observations to areas attacked so as to review the level of damages.

The Ethiopian Heritage Trust is a none governmental organization established in 1993 with a view to enhancing the conservation and protection of Ethiopia’s heritages.