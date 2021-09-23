China Says it Opposes New US Sanctions Regime on Ethiopia

Addis Ababa September 23/2021 (ENA) China opposes the new US sanctions regime on Ethiopia, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People’s Republic of China, Zhao Lijian said.

In his Regular Press Conference on Wednesday, the Spokesperson said China always holds that international law and basic norms governing international relations must be adhered to in state-to-state relations.

“We oppose the wanton exertion of pressure through sanctions or the threat of imposing sanctions to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs,” he underlined.

Furthermore, he noted that the US should prudently handle relevant issues and play a constructive role in restoring peace and stability in the country.

The Spokesperson stated that Ethiopia is China’s important cooperation partner in Africa.

“We believe that the parties concerned in Ethiopia have the wisdom and capability to properly resolve internal differences. It is our sincere hope that Ethiopia could realize national reconciliation and restore peace and stability at an early date,” he said.