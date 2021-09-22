IGAD Launches Dev’t Project that Benefits Communities at Ethio­-Kenyan Border

Addis Ababa, September 22/2021(ENA) Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has launched today a project that aims at improving the well-being of communities located around the Ethio-Kenyan border.

A consultation meeting of representatives from Ethiopia and Kenya was held here in Addis Ababa to discuss the new project dubbed “Moyale-Moyale.”

The 4 million Euros project is expected to help improve the livelihood of 1,600 households in the two countries.

IGAD’s Health and Social Sector Director Fatia Alwan said during the occasion that IGAD has identified three projects that enhance cooperation among the countries in the region and support the livelihood of communities across the common borders.

‘Moyale-Mayale’ is one of the three projects that aims at improving the well-being of communities located around the border of Ethiopia and Kenya, she added.

The other similar projects will be implemented across the common borders between Ethiopia and Sudan as well as Ethiopia and Djibouti.

According to the director, some 20 million Euros secured from the Government of Germany has been allocated for the first phase implementation of the three projects, out of which 4 million Euros is allotted for Moyale-Moyale project.

The Moyale-Moyale project is expected to benefit 1,600 households from both countries.

Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Representative, Getu Girma said the project is expected to support migrants, their host communities and other segments.

The project will also help to enhance mutual benefits of the people of the two countries by working in collaboration with the government of Kenya, he added.

Representative of Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jani Andrew pointed out that the project will play crucial role in ensuring peace and stability in the border area by creating communal integration.