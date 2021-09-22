Diplomats Say Training Would Help Them Better Promote Nat’l Interest

Addis Ababa, September 22/2021(ENA)Some diplomats who received a 10-day training said they would be able to work better in promoting Ethiopia’s national interest at the international arena.

The training provided by Ministry of Foreign Affairs to diplomats assigned across the world is expected to transform the overall diplomatic landscape of the nation and enhance the national interest of Ethiopia.

Speaking to ENA, Beyene Gebremeskel, Deputy Head of Mission at the Ethiopian Embassy in the UK said the training would enable them to be successful in the activities to promote the national interest of Ethiopia.

The training is part of the reform in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and designed to capacitate diplomats in their efforts to run their diplomatic activities by exactly knowing the realities and current situations in the country, he added.

It would further enable the diplomats to promote digital diplomacy apart from that of the conventional diplomacy, Beyene stated.

Deputy Head of Mission at the Ethiopian Embassy in Canada, Legesse Geremew said on his part the training would equip the diplomats with the knowledge to accomplish their mission and ensure the national interest of Ethiopia.

It further provides opportunities for the diplomats to deeply understand the existing realities of the country and explain the objective situation in the country, he noted.

Legesse stated that training is of paramount importance to continue enhancing the existing diplomatic activities.