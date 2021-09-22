Misinformation, Disinformation Campaigns Sources of Unbalanced View on Ethiopia: DPM & FM

September 22/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen said the disinformation campaigns launched against Ethiopia after the unwarranted TPLF attack on the National Defense Force are the sources of misunderstandings and unbalanced view on the situation in Ethiopia.

The remark was made during the discussion he held with Ireland’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister, Simon Coveney, in New York.

On the occasion, Demeke said the misinformation and disinformation campaigns launched against Ethiopia are the sources of misunderstandings and the improper and unbalanced view on the situation in Ethiopia.

In their efforts to understand the current situation in Ethiopia, the international community should never forget the destructive acts of the TPLF that created havoc in various parts of the country during its stay in power, he underlined.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the deputy premier and foreign minister also underscored that the international community should not fail to understand the efforts of the Government of Ethiopia to protect the safety of its citizens, rule of law, and the sovereignty of the country.

Demeke further urged the international community not to make decisions based on unsubstantiated allegations, which would endanger longstanding relations.

He appreciated the concerns of the Government of Ireland to the situation in Ethiopia and stated that Ireland should further make efforts to better understand the reality on the ground.