DPM & FM Demeke Confers with UNOCHA Under-Secretary-General Griffith

Addis Ababa September 22/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen and United Nations Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths have held talks in New York.

During the meeting the deputy premier and foreign minister said some of the observed gaps in the humanitarian aid process in the northern part of Ethiopia should be addressed soon and in a coordinated way that considers the needs of vulnerable people living adjacent to the Tigray region.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he also thanked UNOCHA for its support to the government in understanding the current situation in the country.

Demeke further called on UNOCHA to strengthen its efforts to make all-inclusive humanitarian aid that is accessible to affected people.

The two sides noted that the government’s efforts to create conducive environment for humanitarian aid showed significant improvements in the aid delivery process.