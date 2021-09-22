Defending National Interest Should Be Priority of Diplomats: President Sahlework Zewde

Addis Ababa September 22/2021 (ENA) President Sahlework Zewde said defending Ethiopia’s national interest in the international political and economic environment should be the utmost priority of the current diplomats of the country.

In her message to diplomats receiving training at the African Leadership Excellence Academy, President Sahlework Zewde shared her vast experience in the field of diplomacy.

During the occasion, she said diplomacy is a mission that requires skills and knowledge to safeguard the national interest, even in difficult circumstances.

Diplomats must always understand and take into account the geopolitical and regional situation in all their missions, she said adding that they are expected to improve themselves with comprehensive knowledge to cope with the dynamic world and act accordingly.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano on her part said “Serving the people, safeguarding the national interest of the country, and enhancing the country’s dignity through the work of diplomacy is a prerequisite for national development.”

Currently, new thinking and diplomacy are vital in order effectively ensure the national interest of Ethiopia across the globe the ambassador said adding that the government is working towards realizing this goals by allocating adequate budget and empower diplomats at all levels.

According to Birtukan, the government has been making the utmost efforts to fulfilling its responsibilities of safeguarding the integrity and sovereignty of the country as well as ensure the peace and security of the people.

She also called on all pertinent actors to exert maximum efforts to make the reform being underway possible.

She urged the diplomats to work together for a national and institutional change with the knowledge and understanding they gained from the training.

The 10 –day training program organized to Ethiopian diplomats across the world has completed.

The training aims at transforming the overall diplomatic landscapes of the nation so as to enhance the national interest of Ethiopia in the international arena.