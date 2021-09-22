DPM & FM Confers With WFP Executive Director David Beasley

Addis Ababa September 22/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen held talks with the Executive Director of the World Food Programme, (WFP) David Beasley in New York.

Demeke is in New York, USA to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that kicked off on Tuesday.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the sideline of the UNGA meeting, Demeke met with WFP Chief and discussed on the current situation in Ethiopia.

During the occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister briefed the WFP official about the ongoing efforts exerted by the government of Ethiopia to address the humanitarian situation in the northern part of Ethiopia and the challenges being encountered in this regard.

He also underscored the need to recognize government’s unreserved efforts to enhance humanitarian aid in the region.

Noting that the government of Ethiopia has been working in collaboration with WFP in a bid to curbing the challenges, Demeke affirmed his government’s commitment to enhance its collaboration.