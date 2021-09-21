National Security Threats Foiled Successfully: Nat’l Intelligence & Security Service

Addis Ababa September 21/2021 (ENA) The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) announced that it has carried out commendable achievements in the concluded Ethiopian fiscal year, particularly in averting national security threats posed on the sovereignty and unity the country.

NISS evaluated today the performance of the last Ethiopian year and set directions for the current fiscal year.

In a statement it sent to ENA, NISS said that it has successfully safeguarded the national security of the country by taking proactive measures to thwart threats.

It was also able to reverse threats of national security aimed at dismantling the unity of the country, NISS Director General Temesgen Tiruneh said during the evaluation meeting.

According to him, the National Intelligence and Security Service has carried out effective activities in collaboration with other institutions of the country for the peaceful conduct of the 6th General Election, including pre-election, Election Day and post-election processes.

NISS has also played its part in the successful completion of the second round GERD filling, he noted.

Furthermore, it had played crucial role during the law enforcement operation in Tigray region by fulfilling its responsibilities, Temesgen said, adding that NISS has also been playing crucial role in dealing with TPLF’s ongoing provocative acts in the northern part of the country.

Several other successful measures were also taken in tackling terrorism, illegal weapon trafficking, and money launderings.