Addis Ababa September 21/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen has arrived in New York to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, according to Office of the Spokesperson of Foreign Affairs.



The 76th UN General Assembly will be held under the theme “Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations.”